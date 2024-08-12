Pixar unveils Inside Out spin-off series for Disney+

During D23 – the Disney fan event that took place on August 9th-11th in Anaheim, California – it was announced that Dream Productions, a new series from the world of Inside Out will come to Disney+ in 2025.

The series is about the studio inside [Inside Out‘s lead human character] Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true thanks to acclaimed dream director Paula Persimmon (voiced by Paula Pell). Written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon, the four-episode series will also feature the voices of Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Alli Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

Pixar also unveiled its first original series Win or Lose at D23, which begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 6th. Directed, written and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, the new series reveals what it feels like to be in the shoes of eight different characters – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – as they prepare for a championship softball game. Hollywood actor Will Forte will voice the coach.