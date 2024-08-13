K-1 signs Fight Sports deal

M-1 Sports Media, which organises the K-1, has formed a business partnership with CSI Sports, which live streams fight related sports worldwide, and will be building a strategic partnership in the worldwide expansion of K-1.

CSI Sports and M-1 Sports Media have been in discussions since 2023 regarding the worldwide broadcasting rights of K-1 events and recently reached a global agreement and concluded a business collaboration to accelerate the global expansion of K-1 together. And now, a Partner in the worldwide streaming and broadcast of K-1, CSI Sports will be delivering K- 1 video content to fans of combat sports worldwide together with M-1 Sports Media.

CSI Sports is a multimedia company that operates Fight Sports and has been providing sports network services in more than 190 countries for over 20 years.

They have aired some of the biggest fights in the sport including Mayweather vs Pacquiao, Mayweather vs. De La Hoya and Tyson vs Lewis, as well as cover and support all other combat disciplines, from creating original series to single PPV events.