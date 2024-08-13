Swisscom files clearance for Vodafone Italia acquisition

Following the announcement of the acquisition of Vodafone Italia in March, Swisscom has confirmed that it has formally notified the Italian Competition Authority (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato) of the transaction on August 12th.

The notification occurs in the context of the work underway to secure the regulatory approvals needed to finalise the transaction.

Swisscom advises that completion of the Vodafone Italia transaction is “on track”. Swisscom said it secured the financing for the purchase price of €8 billion in May and has received unconditional approval from both the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in Italy (Golden Power legislation) and the Swiss Competition Commission.

The transaction is still subject to other regulatory approvals. Swisscom confirms that closing is expected in Q1 2025.