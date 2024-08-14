BBC, ITV to share UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

BBC Sport and ITV have agreed a deal for live coverage of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, which takes place in Switzerland. The 16-team tournament kicks off on July 2nd with every match broadcast in the UK on either the BBC or ITV, except for the final, which will be shown on both the BBC and ITV.

The BBC will show half of the matches across BBC TV and iPlayer, with highlights and clips also shown on the BBC Sport website, app and social media platforms. ITV will show coverage of the other half across ITV1 and ITV4, with simulcast and catch up on ITVX. Match highlights will also be on ITVX, as well as ITV’s social media platforms.

As current holders, and having recently qualified, the Lionesses will be hoping to repeat their 2022 heroics where England clinched a major tournament trophy for the first time since 1966. The 2022 tournament overall saw total TV reach of 27.4 million (15 mins or more) and was streamed 18 million times across BBC iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and app, with over 17 million watching the final on BBC One.

The other home nations, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be competing for remaining places via the play-offs which resume in October.

The BBC and ITV have partnered with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to secure the broadcast rights to the tournament.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “BBC Sport has been a long-time supporter of the women’s game and the BBC is committed to bringing the nation together for the biggest sporting moments. We’re excited that we can bring another major tournament to audiences next summer across the BBC.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, added: “Following the success of the Women’s World Cup last year, which drew big audiences to ITV across the tournament, we are looking forward to showcasing next year’s UEFA Women’s Euro. Viewers who follow ITV’s coverage of England Women can now expect to see live, free to air action and analysis on our platforms next summer.”