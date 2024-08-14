Bosnia and Herzegovina reboots DTT project

Bosnia and Herzegovina has entrusted Croatian company Odašiljači i veze (OiV) to finally complete the long-delayed rollout of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT).

The project has been stalled for nearly a decade, leaving Bosnia and Herzegovina as the only European country still using analogue broadcasting technology.

It is estimated that at least 60 per cent of the Balkan country does not have the infrastructure necessary for the full analogue TV switch-off, a process that would have to be completed in less than a year and a half.

So far, only major cities like Sarajevo, Mostar and Banja Luka have access to a limited DTT signal, and public broadcasters are particularly affected by the delay in the project’s completion.

The previous consortium, entrusted with the rollout of DTT, included Sirius 2010, a company recently sanctioned by the US, prompting Bosnia and Herzegovina to seek a new partner to complete the €13.1 million project.

For its part, OiV has confirmed its ability to take over the project independently, providing financial guarantees and addressing the infrastructure challenges.