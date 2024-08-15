Data: UK SVoD homes hit 20m for first time

Barb has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 20 million UK homes (68.7 per cent) had access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service in Q2 2024.

This is a slight increase from 19.5 million UK homes (67.9 per cent) in Q1, and the first time more than 20 million UK homes report having access to an SVoD service.

Platform breakdown:

Netflix: 17.1 million UK homes (58.6 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q2 2024 up from 16.7 million (58 per cent) in Q1.

Prime Video: 13.7 million UK homes (46.7 per cent) had access to Prime Video in Q2 up from 13 million (45.3 per cent) in Q1.

Disney+: 7.6 million UK homes (26.1 per cent) had access, in Q2 flat compared to Q1.

Apple TV+: 2.4 million UK homes (8.3 per cent) had access in Q2, flat compared to Q1.

Paramount+: 2.8 million UK homes (9.7 per cent) had access in Q2, up from 2.6 million (9.1 per cent) in Q1.

Discovery+: 3.2 million UK homes (11.1 per cent) had access in Q2, up from 3.1 million (10.9 per cent) in Q1.

NOW: 1.98 million UK homes (6.8 per cent) had access in Q2, up from 1.82 million (6.3 per cent) in Q1.

Barb has again shared an advertising tier estimate for Netflix, alongside a first figure for those who subscribe to the Disney+ ad tier.

The number of UK homes on the Netflix ad tier continues to build, reaching 2.78 million (9.5 per cent) from 2.12 million (7.4 per cent) in Q1. The Disney+ ad tier, in its eighth month by the end of Q2, was present in 820k homes across the quarter.

Doug Whelpdale, Head of Insight at Barb, commented: “More than 20 million UK homes have access to an SVoD service for the first time since Barb began collecting data in 2014. This figure is 1.25 million higher than in Q2 2023 – a 6.6 per cent increase. The number of homes with two or more services also tipped to 14m (48 per cent) for the first time. Building on strong growth in Q1 all services on the tracker saw a quarterly increase in the number of homes with access. Netflix added just under 0.9m homes since Q4 2023, while [Prime Video] gained almost 1.3 million in the first half of 2024. The challenge will be to maintain this momentum. Q3 2024 will be a key test to see if the pure-play VoD services can avoid the plateaus of the last three years, but 2024 appears to be going well for these services so far.”

Barb’s viewing data shows how new titles and library programming combine to drive time spent with these streaming services.

Streaming services with a household penetration of more than 5 per cent are reported.