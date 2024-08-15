DAZN, Deezer partnership

Deezer, the music streaming platform, and DAZN, the sports streaming service, have announced a multi-year joint distribution partnership. Later this year, music and sports fans in France will be able to seamlessly access premium streaming on Deezer and DAZN through multiple direct-to-consumer offers.

The collaboration follows DAZN’s recent win to become the home of Ligue 1 football in France – the only place you can access all 306 matches with eight out of nine matches per week live and exclusive on the platform, and will begin with providing Deezer users offers on premium access to DAZN. DAZN will also soon offer its users similar access to Deezer. After this initial launch, a global expansion is planned, beginning with Germany, Austria and Switzerland

“This is a unique partnership and an exciting new step in our collaboration with DAZN, as we join forces to deliver even more value to fans on both platforms,” said Ivana Kirkbride, Chief Commercial Officer, Deezer. “Music and sports both have the ability to connect people in remarkable ways, which makes this partnership a winning concept. I’m sure our users will jump at the opportunity to enjoy Ligue 1 and other top tier sports on DAZN. France is just the first step, and we can’t wait to see what this partnership will bring as we connect with DAZN’s users and invite them to experience music on Deezer. “

Alice Mascia, DAZN DACH CEO and Group CMO, said: “DAZN is hugely excited to have become the home of Ligue 1 McDonald’s in France. It’s a move that gives us the opportunity to showcase the full range of our platform’s capabilities, where fans can watch, play, buy and share all in one place. It also creates the conditions for this special collaboration with Deezer, which will demonstrate how the worlds of sport, music, media and entertainment are coming ever closer together, as well as allowing the two companies to work on some innovative projects together: digitally and physically. It’s a great concept, and one we can’t wait to develop and expand.”

Through the partnership, both companies intend to collaborate through marketing initiatives and create co-branded sports and music experiences.