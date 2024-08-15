Intelsat fined for “unauthorised satellite operation”

The FCC has fined Intelsat $160,000 (€145k) for the satellite operator’s “unauthorised operation of its Galaxy 35 satellite.” Intelsat admitted to violating the FCC’s rules, and agreed to implement a compliance plan, and will pay a $160,000 civil penalty.

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, in its statement, said that Intelsat in April 2022 “requested authority to construct, deploy, and operate its Galaxy 35 satellite to provide Fixed Satellite Service on a noncarrier basis at the 95.15° West orbital location”. In October 2022, Intelsat amended the pending application for Galaxy 35 and instead sought authority to deploy this satellite at 95.05° West.

Intelsat obtained special temporary authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) transmissions while Galaxy 35 drifted from its in-orbit test location toward its authorized location of 95.05° West. In a request for further special temporary authority to drift Galaxy 35, Intelsat incorrectly advised the FCC that the satellite was then being drifted toward its authorised location, which was 95.05° West. However, Intelsat was in fact drifting Galaxy 35 toward 94.85° West.

Galaxy 35 arrived at the orbital location of 94.85° West on March 12th 2023, but Intelsat notified the FCC that it had arrived at its authorised location of 95.05° West.

On April 13th 2023, Intelsat disclosed its error to the FCC and sought temporary authority to conduct TT&C transmissions from the unauthorised location of 94.85° West.

The Bureau’s Spectrum Enforcement Division issued a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) to the Company regarding the deployment and operation of Galaxy 35, to which the Company responded in full. The satellite did not transmit data in the Fixed Satellite Service. However, contrary to its authorisation, Intelsat conducted TT&C transmissions both during and following Galaxy 35’s drift toward an unauthorised orbital location.

Intelsat fully admitted its non-compliance, and the matter is now closed. Intelsat has a ‘new’ Galaxy 35 on station at 95.05° West, launched in December 2022.