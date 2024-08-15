MAVTV GO is available to download for free with optional sign-up to access additional features such as personalised programming recommendations and more. The service is available across web, IOS and connected devices (Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku), and online at MAVTVGO.com. The service will be available on Android TV and mobile devices as well as Smart TVs soon.

“With MAVTV GO, we are breaking down barriers and making it easier than ever for fans to connect with the high-octane content they love, whenever and wherever they want,” commented CJ Olivares, MAVTV President. “Racing fans have multiple ways to watch MAVTV – through their cable provider, on dozens of free, ad-supported platforms, and now, with a robust direct-to-consumer streaming service. We are thrilled to be working with a world-class partner like Endeavor Streaming to create a powerful new streaming destination for avid motorsports fans and automotive enthusiasts. This launch is a huge milestone for MAVTV as we continue to build our audience around the globe, create an exceptional experience for viewers and grow the passionate motorsports culture that we love for the next generation.”

MAVTV GO: For Motorsports Fans Everywhere

Live Racing + Original Shows and More: Both web-based version and mobile app offer fans a curated selection of live racing coverage and access to popular MAVTV Original Docuseries and Specials.

Extensive Library of Racing and Auto Enthusiast Content: The service features on-demand viewing of MAVTV content, including race recaps, legacy properties, and the comprehensive MAVTV library of multi-series highlights, archives, documentaries and fan-favorite build shows.

No Pay Wall: Access to a vast array of content without any subscription fees. Premium features are also available upon free sign up.

Global Accessibility: Watch live and recorded content from anywhere in the world. MAVTV GO launches in English, however, service for Spanish and Portuguese language options are in development with native language and specialized programming to launch next year. Access to content will vary across certain territories.

Interactive Features with Free Account: Users who sign up for a free account will receive content recommendations, be able to highlight favorite racing events and shows, and opt in for push notifications for upcoming programmes.

Widest Selection of Racing Anywhere: Explore content across multiple racing disciplines and categorised by dirt oval, paved oval, international, road course, power boats, personal watercraft, both road and dirt two-wheel racing action, and more.

MAVTV GO is powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform, a complete end-to-end streaming solution that enables the motorsports network to continually expand its lineup and deliver memorable direct-to-consumer streaming experiences to their viewers. Using Endeavor Streaming’s enhanced analytics tooling, MAVTV will also take advantage of deeper consumer insight metrics to maximise audience satisfaction, growth and build a marketplace strategy.

“Direct-to-consumer streaming enables fans everywhere to have greater access to the sport and action they love,” said Fred Santarpia, President of Endeavor Streaming. “We’re proud to partner with MAVTV to bring their brand of thrilling motorsport to new fans and enthusiasts around the world.”

The launch leverages Endeavor Streaming’s experience in delivering complete direct-to-consumer streaming offerings for some of the world’s biggest sports properties including WNBA League Pass, UFC Fight Pass, NWSL+, and University of Texas’ LHN (Longhorn Network), among others.

In addition to the all-new MAVTV GO, the network has revamped MAVTV.com with a refreshed design, improved navigation, in-depth programming schedule, upcoming show and series highlights and a ‘Behind the Wheel’ spotlight on the diverse and distinguished lineup of racers featured on MAVTV.