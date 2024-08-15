Report: CTV enabling brands to connect with Black Americans

LG Ad Solutions, a specialist in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, has released a report titled The Inclusive Screen: Black Americans, based on a survey of nearly 1,500 Black and African American CTV users, the report found that CTV is a pivotal environment for advertisers to connect with Black Americans in personalised and impactful ways.

The study reveals that Black CTV users are more likely to take action after seeing an ad, with nearly half visiting a website, 29 per cent purchasing a product and 24 per cent visiting a store.

Black American consumers’ collective economic power is projected to expand dramatically, from about $910 billion (€826.8bn) in consumption in 2019 to $1.7 trillion by 2030, according to a report by McKinsey. This substantial buying power highlights the importance of recognising and engaging with Black consumers in advertising and marketing strategies. Brands that effectively connect with this demographic can tap into a highly influential market, driving business growth and fostering brand loyalty, suggests LG Ad Solutions.

“As the US continues to become more multicultural, now is the time for marketers to be intentionally inclusive with their advertising strategies. With CTV’s advanced targeting capabilities, brands have the opportunity to market to diverse groups with messages that are authentic and relevant. Our research shows that relevance is key for driving consumer action,” said Monica Longoria, Head of Marketing Insights, LG Ad Solutions.

The study underscores the significance of the TV Home Screen as the leading source for content recommendations, with 44 per cent of Black American viewers preferring it. This is followed closely by app homepages (41per cent), recommendations from friends and family (37 per cent), and social media (33 per cent). These insights emphasise the unique opportunities within CTV for brands to engage authentically with Black audiences.

The report also found: