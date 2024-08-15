The Rings of Power on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s FAST and AVoD service, has announced the arrival of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series to its Entertainment Mix and VoD offering.

The arrival of the fantasy prequel series marks its debut on the FAST platform and is the latest expansion of the Samsung TV Plus catalogue. Owners of Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices in the UK and Germany can watch Season 1 of the series instantly and without a subscription.

Set in the legendary Second Age of Middle-earth, the series explores the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, and the epic tale of Númenor. The news comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video on August 29th.

Alex Hole, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Samsung Services Business, Europe commented: “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has achieved unprecedented global success and fans around the world have celebrated the return to Middle-earth, been wowed by the stunning cinematic visuals and expansive storytelling, and now can find the series’ debut season on FAST, with Samsung TV Plus. There is increasing viewer demand for free, curated content that is accessible on TV screens, and that’s our endeavour with growing Samsung TV Plus. We’re delighted to be Prime Video’s chosen FAST partner and to offer even more audiences the chance to discover this highly-acclaimed show for the first time in anticipation of the new series.”

Sandhya Iyer, GM, Global 3P Devices Marketing, Prime Video added: “We are excited to build upon our relationship with Samsung to support The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 sampling for their Samsung TV Plus audiences ahead of the August 29th Season 2 launch on Prime Video. This sampling programme marks a milestone for both organisations as we bring this iconic franchise to new audiences around the globe at no additional cost. We first collaborated with Samsung back in 2022 for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series launch and have continued raising the bar together on delivering for soon-to-be and existing Tolkien fans.”