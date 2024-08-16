Research: 42% US internet homes use an AVoD/FAST service

Research from Parks Associates shows that consumer habits continue to shift around video viewing – now 71 per cent of US internet households use an SVoD service, 42 per cent use an AVoD and/or FAST service, and 18 per cent use a TVoD service.

“Competition is fierce, and the pressure is on to offer unique, immersive content and to have that content available on multiple platforms,” said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. “Consumers today are fatigued by the disjointed surplus of streaming options available. Now, 46 per cent of households have five or more streaming services; average spending has dropped from $80 [€72.85] a month six months ago to $63 a month.”

“There is a divide in household sentiment towards the cost of streaming services,” Parks added. “About an equal number of households agree as disagree that they are spending too much on streaming services. Those who agree they spend too much are likely entertainment enthusiasts who subscribe to and use more services. However, these households may look to cut back soon or embrace more services with advertisements as prices continue to climb higher.”