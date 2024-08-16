Cineverse, Wurl partnership

Cineverse, a streaming technology and entertainment company, has announced a partnership with Wurl, a specialist in the CTV industry, to distribute its portfolio of FAST channels and launch new channels. The partnership will enable Cineverse to streamline channel launches through seamless integration with Matchpoint, the company’s proprietary distribution platform, along with enhanced monetisation which will provide Cineverse with future opportunities to expand the company’s strategic initiatives around content discovery and personalisation.

With this partnership, Cineverse will migrate the majority of their existing FAST channels to Wurl’s Global FAST Pass. As part of this move, The Bob Ross Channel, Barney, 9 Story Presents: Garfield and Friends, ScreamBox TV, the Real Madrid Channel and others will be fully powered by Wurl. Moving forward, the company will also launch additional new channels via Wurl including several music channels as part of an expanded offering in the genre.

“We’re very excited to be working with Wurl’s highly-trained and experienced team to expand our FAST channel portfolio,” said Cineverse Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer Tony Huidor. “With this new partnership, we’re already benefiting from greater ease of use, significantly reduced costs with faster and more simplified channel launches. In addition, we look forward to being able to benefit from stronger ad monetisation, future personalisation and discoverability tools that will provide Cineverse with new avenues for growth.”

“It’s exciting to work with companies like Cineverse who are always looking to innovate and create better experiences for their viewers,” added Wurl Vice President, Sales & Partnerships, Americas Dave Bernath. “We look forward to growing our partnership and supporting Cineverse with onboarding new channels and delivering greater personalisation.”