Research: Families trust brands more that advertise on kids content

Research from Future Today, a specialist in delivering CTV ad-supported solutions, has found that 91 per cent of US parents believe brands that who advertise on kids/family content are more trustworthy than brands that advertise on other types of content.

Future Today partnered with The Insights Family to understand how families consume FAST content, including on HappyKids, Future Today’s AVoD platform, unveiling viewing behaviours, content preferences and interaction with advertisements.

“Advertising in family-focused content is good for brands, consumers and the advertising ecosystem,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder, Future Today. “Parents, particularly mums, watch HappyKids with their children and are more engaged with the commercials when viewing in that co-viewed environment. This means if advertisers want to reach the primary driver of purchasing decisions within a home, they can’t ignore family themed content.”

Advertising Thrives in Co-Viewing Environments



During the pandemic consumers were watching more content with their families and that trend has not changed sinec. More than half (62 per cent) of families watch content on streaming services daily with consumption shifting from Cable TV to Streaming TV as 60 per cent of users listed streaming services as their primary source of content consumption versus only 4 per cent who are consuming on Cable TV. While moms tend to co-view more than dads and across various types of content available on HappyKids, they have shown significant interest in watching Reality TV (62 per cent). Dads on the other hand show a particular likelihood for co-viewing nature, history, and educational documentaries (55 per cent).

In addition to the content, families are also engaging with ads. According to the study, 96 per cent of parents engage with ads on HappyKids with both parents and kids discussing the ads that they see. Nine in ten kids discuss the ads after they appear, which is enabling brands to build deeper connections with the parents and leading to better outcomes.

“Ads on HappyKids are effective at capturing parental attention and driving engagement,” added Jennifer D’Alessandro, Head of Ad Sales and Marketing at Future Today. “Families are talking about brands they see while consuming content, which leads to high purchase power within the family unit.”

Retail, QSR, and Travel Shine in Family Streaming Environments



With high interaction of ads from both parents and kids, the study found ads related to retail, restaurants and travel had the largest traction. Parents felt most comfortable watching ads during co-viewing sessions from: