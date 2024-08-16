Research: Streaming saves UK holidays

Research from Virgin Media O2 finds majority (85 per cent) of parents consider reliable connectivity crucial for entertaining children during wet weather on rural outtings during the school holidays. With 60 per cent of respondents (over 40 million Brits) heading on countryside getaways this summer, more than 1 in 3 (37 per cent) are looking for a holiday rental with reliable internet connectivity.

Often faced with unreliable summer weather, Brits’ go-to solutions for entertaining the kids during rainy outtings include streaming services (62 per cent), online games or other entertainment apps (33 per cent), watching YouTube videos (26 per cent) and video calls with friends or family (12 per cent). This has elevated the importance of connectivity to Brits during the school holidays, with over half (52 per cent) admitting they would rather get lost on a hike than face a poor internet connection and a further 35 per cent preferring a surprise visit from the in-laws.

The research also revealed Brits are unable to switch off their ‘work mode’, with 13 per cent choosing a rural getaway because they can easily return to the office in case of an emergency and 11 per cent because they’re able to continue working while away from home. Many also cited a desire to avoid the hassle and chaos at airports (29 per cent), while ongoing cost of living pressures were a factor for 28 per cent.

With poor connectivity a daily or weekly issue for nearly half of rural residents (48 per cent), Virgin Media O2 says it has led the way in improving rural connectivity.

Steven Verigotta, Director of Mobile Delivery at Virgin Media O2, said: “Connectivity is essential to modern life. Whether for work purposes or entertaining the kids on wet weather days – it’s crucial. At Virgin Media O2, we’ve been plugging gaps in coverage right across the UK so that holidaymakers can enjoy well-deserved breaks this summer, whatever the British weather may bring.”