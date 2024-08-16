TNT Sports readies for 2024/25 season

TNT Sports has unveiled its line-up for the 2024-25 season, featuring a host of premium live sport set to stir the emotions and passion that only sport can.

Football fans can join Lynsey Hipgrave, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole at Portman Road for Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on August 17th, the first instalment of 52 Premier League fixtures that will be broadcast exclusively live on TNT Sports this season, including two full midweek match weeks. The coverage will include special guest, Ipswich fan and British and Commonwealth champion, Fabio Wardley – plus Crouch interviewing Ed Sheeran, another Ipswich Town fan.

In addition, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will be available to fans via TNT Sports and discovery+. The new expanded UEFA Champions League format means viewers can tune in to more top-tier European football than ever before.

Speaking at a recent TNT Sports’ event, Cole said: “The last football season was one of the best we’ve ever seen, but when I look ahead to this season, I feel like it could be even better. With so much talent across the board, the Premier League is without doubt the strongest league in the world, and I am excited to see what the new format of the Champions League is going to offer us. I just can’t wait for it all to get started.”

TNT Sports has also renewed the broadcast rights for Serie A Made in Italy in the UK and Ireland, with 76 live games shown across the season, starting with Genoa v Inter on August 17th. Every Wednesday during the season, TNT Sports will broadcast a highlights programme showing every goal scored from the previous Serie A weekend.

Selected UEFA Women’s Champions League matches further supplements the vast range of live football coverage for fans to enjoy throughout the upcoming campaign. Also during the 2024-25 season, TNT Sports will screen one game a week from three of Europe’s domestic women’s top-flight leagues from, Division 1 (France), Liga F (Spain) and the Frauen Bundesliga (Germany).

The first Friday of every month will also see the release of new episodes of the second season of TNT Sports’ TV series, Sign Up – Into Football, a show aimed at raising the profile of the deaf community and elevating the visibility of British Sign Language (BSL) in sports programming. A bnew football documentary about the rise of Worthing FC, The Club That George Built, will also premiere on TNT Sports and discovery+ in October.

RUGBY

Beyond the football coverage, the iconic Autumn Nations Series internationals will be exclusively live on TNT Sports and discovery+ for the first time, with all 21 fixtures available in the UK and Ireland throughout November. Also, for the first time, every single Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixture will be available on TNT Sports and discovery+. A host of Premiership Women’s Rugby matches will also continue to be broadcast on TNT Sports, as will each round of the HSBC World Rugby SVNS series.

COMBAT SPORTS

Fans of combat sports will also be treated to a myriad of fight cards. UFC events will continue to be a weekend fixture, while a new documentary about the history of mixed martial arts and cage fighting, titled Rise of the UFC, will debut in September. Signature nights of boxing from York Hall, including Nick Ball’s title defence at his homecoming fight in Liverpool, and huge TNT Sports Box Office bouts, such as Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium in September, will also be available for fight fans.

AND MORE….

Motorsport enthusiasts will also be able to catch all the live action from the MotoGP and Formula E World Championships exclusively live on TNT Sports, while fans of American sports will be kept busy with over 250 live NBA games during the 2024-25 season, on top of Major League Baseball coverage.

Finally, followers of cricket will continue to be entertained by overseas international action from Australia and India, including England’s One Day International tour of the sub-continent during January and February 2025.

Scott Young, Group SVP, Content, Production & Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “We are immensely proud to deliver such a fantastic range of sports to subscribers, the true fans of sport, in the upcoming season. TNT Sports will continue to take sports fans on the emotional journey of live sport, with epic moments from football, rugby, MotoGP, boxing, basketball and more. Our talented team of broadcasters and story tellers will have you on the very edge of your seat as another nail biting season of sport unfolds, because only sport can do this.”