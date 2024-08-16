William Hill launches Gaffer doc with Sky Media

William Hill, in collaboration with Sky Media, media agency Wavemaker UK, and production company DEAD Films, have announced docu-series Gaffer.

The series delves into the highs and lows experienced by football managers. Launching today [August 16th] on Sky Sports, the long form version of the series will also be available via Sky On Demand and available as a four-part mini-series on Sky Sports YouTube.

The documentary features first-hand accounts from renowned figures such as Brendan Rodgers, Fabrizio Romano, Roberto Mancini, Rob Edwards, former owner Simon Jordan, and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra. Gaffer investigates the ‘revolving door’ of football management that has become widespread in recent years.

The four part series is being promoted via social media cutdowns on Sky Sports’ Instagram and Facebook as well as a 30-second TV commercial. The commercial promotes the On Demand destination as well as the online versions via an onscreen QR code. Additionally, Sky Advance is being used to target football fans online offering a clickable version of the TVC, along with short form VoD and digital inventory.

Michael Sheehan, Director of UK Marketing at William Hill, commented: “Football managers operate in an incredibly high-stakes environment. Through Gaffer we aim to give viewers a deeper understanding of the complexities and pressures that these leaders face every day. Modern day football managers have, what has got to be, one of the toughest leadership jobs there is. Through Gaffer, we aim to give viewers a deeper understanding of the complexities and pressures that these leaders face every day.”

Karin Seymour, Director of Client and Marketing at Sky Media, said: We’re thrilled to have collaborated with William Hill and Wavemaker UK to create this unique perspective on football. Everyone’s an armchair manager thinking they can do a better job, but this in-house produced series offers an intimate and compelling look at the world of football management.”

Isobel Mooney, Managing Partner at Wavemaker, added: “In a category as cluttered as the sports gambling space, finding a way to deliver proper value and differentiate from competitors is a huge challenge. The collaboration on Gaffer demonstrates William Hill’s heritage in sports and the capacity to tell interesting, untold stories delivering high-quality content to fans beyond the bet.”