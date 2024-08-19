Amazon acquire’s Xperi’s Perceive for $80m

Xperi has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Amazon.com Services to sell substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Perceive Corporation, a subsidiary focused on edge inference hardware and software technologies, for a gross amount of $80 million (€72.5m) in cash.

“Since Perceive’s inception, the landscape for edge inference technology has evolved, and Perceive, through the skill of its leaders and engineers, has adapted to this rapidly changing environment. We are pleased to have found a suitable home for Perceive, its employees, and its technology. We are excited that Amazon will be able to take the technology to the next level, which we believe has significant potential,” commented Jon Kirchner, chief

executive officer of Xperi.

“We’re excited to have signed a deal to acquire Perceive and bring over its talented team to join our efforts to bring large language models and multi-modal experiences to devices capable of running on the edge,” added an Amazon spokesperson.

The majority of Perceive’s 44 employees are expected to join Amazon after the deal closes. Xperi expects the transaction to close by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions.