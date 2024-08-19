Australian The Office coming to Prime Video

Prime Video has announced that Australian Original The Office will premiere on the platform on October 18th. The comedy series is the thirteenth version of the global hit franchise and has the first-ever female lead in the iconic role – comedian and actor Felicity Ward (Time Bandits, Wakefield, The Inbetweeners 2) – who plays Hannah Howard, Managing Director of Flinley Craddick. All eight episodes of The Office will be available at launch.

Starring alongside Ward is Edith Poor (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Power of the Dog), Steen Raskopoulos (The Duchess, Feel Good), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires, Thor: Love and Thunder), Josh Thomson (How to Please a Woman, Young Rock), Jonny Brugh (Thor: Love and Thunder, What We Do in the Shadows), Susan Ling Young (Reckoning, Hungry Ghosts), Raj Labile (Appetite) , Lucy Schmidt (The Pledge), Zoe reTakes (Talk To Me, Nine Perfect Strangers), Pallavi Sharda (The Twelve), Claude Jabbour (Last King of the Cross, Stateless) with Susie Youssef (Deadloch, Rosehaven), Justin Rosniiak (Mr Inbetween, Last King of the Cross), Carlo Ritchie (Mikki vs the World), Rick Donald (Population 11, Wentworth), and Chris Bunton (Relic, Wolf Like Me) in guest roles.

In The Office, Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together. The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them.

It was over 20 years ago that the world was introduced to the mockumentary world of The Office, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

The eight-part Australian Amazon Original series The Office is co-produced by BBC Studios Australia & New Zealand, Bunya Entertainment, and Amazon MGM Studios, and is based on a BBC Studios format.