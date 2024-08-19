Brazil: FTA, pay-TV decline as streaming soars

Brazil has seen a decline in both free-to-air viewing and pay-TV subscriptions, while streaming services have surged in popularity and are now present in over 40 per cent of TV households.

According to ab IBGE survey, out of the 78.3 million Brazilian homes in 2023, 4.5 million did not have a TV set, or 5.7 per cent of the total, up from 5.1 per cent in 2022. Simoultaneously, pay-TV subscriptions have dropped significantly, from 33.9 per cent of homes in 2016 to 27.7 per cent in 2022 and 25.2 per cent in 2023, with cost being a primary factor driving this decline.

While the number of households with streaming services has increased, from 31.06 million in 2022 to 31.11 million in 2024, it represents a smaller percentage of TV-owning homes compared to previous years. The survey also reveals that 88 per cent of Brazilian families receive digital or analogue broadcast TV at home.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian government has committed over BRL 90 million (€15 million) to accelerate the development of TV 3.0, a new terrestrial TV standard that combines broadcast and internet technologies. Key initiatives include upgrading the current digital TV system to support TV 3.0, developing new apps for public broadcasters, and establishing test stations to explore new features and capabilities.

Brazilian media giant Globo has presented a prototype of its next-generation FTA TV platform that will offer 8K resolution, interactive features, superior picture and sound quality, targeted commercials, and seamless integration with streaming services. Viewers will be able to engage with programs through polls, chats, and voting, as well as make purchases directly from their TV screens. They will also have access to enriched content, including sports statistics and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Globo is partnering with Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Intel to bring TV 3.0 to life. The broadcaster plans to launch a pilot programme in Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo in 2025, with a nationwide rollout timed to coincide with the 2026 World Cup.