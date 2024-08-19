Ericsson sells iconectiv to Koch

Ericsson has entered into a binding agreement with Koch Equity Development in relation to the sale of iconectiv.

Ericsson’s cash benefit from the Transaction, after the settlement of anticipated taxes, transaction expenses, and other liabilities, is expected to be approximately SEK 10.6 billion (€0.92bn). Ericsson expects to record a one-off EBIT benefit of approximately SEK 8.8 billion on closing of the transaction.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, with completion targeted during the first half of calendar 2025.

iconectiv is consolidated by Ericsson and reported within Segment Enterprise. iconectiv’s contribution to Ericsson 2023 net income was approximately SEK 1 billion.

iconectiv is a US subsidiary of Ericsson acquired in 2012 as part of the Telcordia acquisition. Since 2017, iconectiv has been co-owned with private equity firm Francisco Partners. iconectiv serves over 5,000 customers across various sectors as a leading provider in number portability solutions, and a provider of core network and operations management, numbering and data exchange services as its main segments, and with limited strategic synergies with the rest of Ericsson’s portfolio.