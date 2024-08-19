Fubo wins Venu Sports injunction

Sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV has been successful in stopping the launch of The Walt Disney Company, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery’s Venu Sports joint venture (JV) after its request for a preliminary injunction was approved by the US District Court, Southern District of New York on August 16th.

The company describes the ruling as “significant” as Fubo fought against three of the world’s biggest media conglomerates to create a more competitive streaming marketplace for consumers.

David Gandler, Fubo co-founder and CEO, commented: “Today’s ruling is a victory not only for Fubo but also for consumers. This decision will help ensure that consumers have access to a more competitive marketplace with multiple sports streaming options. But our fight continues. Fubo has said all along that we seek equal treatment from these media giants, and a level playing field in our industry. The proposed joint venture was only the latest example of anticompetitive practices that The Walt Disney Company, Fox Corp and Warner Bros Discovery have consistently engaged in for many years. We believe these practices monopolise the market, stifle competition and cheat consumers from deserved choice.”

“A fair and competitive marketplace is necessary to provide consumers with multiple, robust and more affordable sports streaming options. We will continue to fight for fairness and for what’s best for consumers,” added Gandler.

Fubo had sought to stop the launch of the JV that would have controlled roughly 60 per cent which to 80 per cent of live broadcast sports content, according to its partners. Fubo presented evidence of the JV’s primary effect of limiting competition, removing consumer choice, and ultimately leading to steep price hikes for consumers and boosting profits for the partners. Fubo’s goal is to ensure a competitive sports streaming marketplace that offers consumers choice, affordable pricing, flexibility and innovation. All distributors should have the opportunity to compete in a fair market, according to Fubo.

Fubo also intends to move forward with its lawsuit against the JV partners and their affiliates for antitrust practices. The suit, filed February 20th, 2024, alleges that the vertically-integrated media companies have engaged in a years-long campaign to block Fubo’s innovative sports-first streaming business resulting in significant harm to both Fubo and consumers.

Multiple lawmakers, media and distribution companies and public interest groups have also publicly expressed concern about the JV’s negative impact for consumers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) sent a letter on August 7th, 2024 to the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission. Additionally, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Ranking Member, House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) sent letters on April 16th 2024 and June 7th 2024 to the JV partner CEOs Bob Iger, Lachlan Murdoch and David Zaslav citing concerns of negative consumer impact and anti-competitive behavior as a result of the JV.

Additionally, eight entities (Fubo, DirecTV, Dish, Newsmax and public advocacy groups American Economic Liberties Project, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Open Markets Institute and Sports Fans Coalition) co-authored a letter to the Chairs and Ranking Members of the Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees, House Energy & Commerce and Judiciary Committees expressing concern with the JV and its impact on the future of streaming.

Fubo thanks all who expressed concern directly to the Court through amici briefs and declarations. Kellogg Hansen represented Fubo in its legal proceedings.

A court date for the antitrust lawsuit has not yet been announced.