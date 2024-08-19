Netflix’s Tyson vs Paul rescheduled for November

On August 18th, at the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC, at the Javits Center in New York, Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) came face to face for the first time since the Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) historic bout was rescheduled. Paul vs Tyson is set for an eight-round professional bout with two-minute rounds and will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on November 15th from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

In the press conference hosted by Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark, Paul and Tyson had plenty to say about the upcoming fight, and Tyson even landed a blow on Paul when things became heated.

On why he’s fighting Mike Tyson, Paul said: “Making history. This is what it’s all about for me, man. I’m a kid from Ohio. […] They’ll never give me credit. That’s the way it is. If I was walking on water, they would say it’s because I couldn’t swim. And this is to make history. The people think I’m going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy. All the people in my comments say, ‘look at his power. He’s going to get KO’d.’ […] This has taken a chance to fight somebody as vicious as Mike can be. You got to risk it for the biscuit. That’s the name of the game. I’m here to make history. I’m here for a challenge. I’m here to fight one of the most dangerous men in all of boxing. No one that ever did anything great got there with ease or by an easy, non bumpy road. I’m here to challenge myself. He’s vicious. He’s a killer. I know all of these things. He has one punch knockout power. He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time. But I will prove […] all the haters wrong.”

On his ulcer flareup, which caused the bout to be rescheduled, and how recovery is going, Tyson said: “I’m very prepared [to knock out Jake Paul]. I’m very prepared. I had a small adversity. I got sick, but I feel good. […] I’m just ready. I’m just ready. I’m going to do my talk and I’m going to talk my shit, but I’m ready to fight.”