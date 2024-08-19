OneWeb boss resigns

Eutelsat’s OneWeb division is to lose another CEO. The first departure was Neil Masterson, who departed on good terms at the end of 2023 as OneWeb was integrated into Eutelsat. However, his replacement Stephen Beynon is set to go less than a year after OneWeb’s absorption with Eutelsat.

Beynon was appointed CEO of OneWeb (and co-president of Eutelsat’s Connectivity Business Unit). However, in a somewhat complex arrangement the CEO of Eutelsat’s OneWeb Technologies is Kevin Steen (who also looks after Eutelsat Americas). Beynon is also described as being Co-General Manager of Eutelsat OneWeb in the satellite operator’s official company structure.

Benyon has a co-president, Frenchman Cyril Dujardin, who will take full control of OneWeb once Beynon departs in September.

Reports suggest that OneWeb, established and based in London, is increasingly dominated by the Paris-HQ of Eutelsat with most decisions now taken in Paris.

A search is reportedly on for Beynon’s successor. COO David Bath and Massimiliano Ladovaz, head of satellite operations, remain based in London.