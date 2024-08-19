Prime Video reveals UEFA team; adds NFL Game Pass

Prime Video has unveiled the range of live sports and documentaries coming to the service in the UK at the Prime Video Presents Sport showcase in London, including a reveal of UEFA Champions League on Prime, details of the deal that will bring over 100 NBA games to Prime per season from 2025, the launch of NFL Game Pass as a Prime Video add-on subscription, and more.

The Prime Video Presents Sport showcase event raised the curtain on Prime Video’s UEFA Champions League coverage for the season, which allows UK households to watch Tuesday’s ‘top pick’ match at no additional cost to the Prime membership. A selection of the on-air broadcast team took to the stage to discuss the coverage, including host Gabby Logan, pundits Clarence Seedorf, Daniel Sturridge and Josie Henning, a commentary duo of Jon Champion and Alan Shearer as well as pitch side reporters Gabriel Clarke and Alex Aljoe. Other names set to feature during the season include Frank Lampard and Gaël Clichy.

Alongside Tuesday’s top match exclusively on Prime, the event showcased how Prime Video will allow viewers to watch all UEFA Champions League matches in a single app, with new functionality allowing football fans to jump between Prime’s top-pick match and the remaining fixtures without leaving the live in-game feed, for those fans who subscribe to discovery+ as an add-on subscription.

The selection of live sport on Prime Video continues to grow, with the reveal that NFL Game Pass is available now in the UK (for an additional monthly cost of £29.99) through a deal with DAZN, and that the TNT Sports Box Office title-fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois on September 21st will be available to buy on the service.

“The success of live sports and documentaries in the UK, driven by a uniquely passionate fanbase, has fuelled the growth of sports on Prime globally,” said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports, Prime Video. “We are investing more in UK sports than ever before with a year-long programme of top-pick UEFA Champions League matches and a diverse slate of documentaries all at no additional cost for millions of UK households. Prime Video is a leading destination for sports fans with a wide selection of subscription and Pay-Per-View events and we’re excited to add over 100 live and exclusive NBA games per season in Prime from next year.”