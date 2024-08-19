Study calls for mobile planning reform

A major new study by trade body Mobile UK, How Connected Are You, explores public perceptions of mobile connectivity and attitudes towards mobile infrastructure in the UK.

The results of the study indicate that public perceptions of their connectivity are hugely underestimated and attitudes towards the infrastructure have softened. The study calls for reform of the planning system, which is severely under-resourced, and, furthermore, does not sufficiently favour society’s clear social and economic needs.

Mobile connectivity in everyday life

The study asked over 1,000 people to estimate how many connected devices they think use. A series of follow up questions assessed the reality of how connected they really are. Results showed most people (80 per cent) drastically underestimate the level of connectivity they rely on for everyday tasks.

Forty per cent of the UK population believe they are connected to less than four devices. The reality showed the actual average number of connected devices people use is 14 with some people being using as many as 38. Only one in five people (19.35 per cent ) were realistic about how connected they are.

The study also examined public attitudes to mobile infrastructure, such as mobile masts and monopoles, rooftop installations and small cells. Despite often publicised objections to the building of new masts, when asked about the importance of having mobile masts or other infrastructure nearby, 84 per cent of people said they think it is important to have mobile infrastructure within range of their home or business.

According to Mobile UK, these real-world results display a broad public acceptance of mobile infrastructure that is not typically reported on in media stories.

Further to this, the broad public acceptance of infrastructure supports the priority for planning reform to ensure new and upgraded infrastructure is deployed to keep pace with increased data and network capacity requirements.

Perceptions of mobile infrastructure, especially since Covid-19, have positively shifted, as the demand for connectivity grows year-on-year. Mobile infrastructure is now a fundamental part of the national infrastructure that requires further national government support to ensure the provision of connectivity for all.

To achieve this, better resourcing in planning is required, says Mobile UK. The present planning regimes across the United Kingdom were set down in legislation that pre-dates the move to 5G technologies.

Mobile UK is calling on the Government to urgently review the resources within the planning system and to progress with its ambitions for reform of the planning system to enable mobile operators to deploy their networks to meet rapidly growing demand.

Without this, people and businesses will not have access to wider network coverage and the latest technologies leaving them at a disadvantage in the mobile-first world.

Commenting on the findings, Director of Policy and Communications for Mobile UK, Gareth Elliott said: “What this survey has uncovered is that perceptions and attitudes towards mobile infrastructure have shifted and there is greater awareness of the need for it. These results call into question whether the planning system continues to imbalance its weighting away from the social and economic benefits of connectivity and into the hands of local minorities, of whom often base their objections on false perceptions and limited awareness.”