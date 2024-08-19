TiVo Broadband adds more operators; expands TiVo+ channels

TiVo Platform Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi, has announced that TiVo Broadband, a solution specifically tailored for operators’ broadband-only customers, has added five new operators to its portfolio, which now totals ten operators, in addition to expanding its channel lineup on TiVo+.

TiVo Broadband is powered by the TiVo IPTV Platform and is designed to alleviate the challenges TV fragmentation and content discovery typically cause end users. As an operator-branded solution, TiVo Broadband provides integrated access and advanced search, discovery and recommendations to FAST, AVoD, OTT and live TV, as well as content from a range of SVoD channels tailored to a broadband-only customer base.

TiVo+ has expanded its content offerings, which recently added over 200 FAST channels in the US. This includes an emphasis on local news, with more than 100 channels dedicated to various regions across the US. Additionally, more Spanish-language programming, Black entertainment, classic TV and westerns have been added. Sports channel lineups have also greatly increased with 20 new channels showcasing tennis, boxing, MMA and even cornhole.

To achieve an expanded offering, TiVo is leveraging partnerships with content aggregators such as Plex. Revenue from subscriptions or advertising will be shared between the content provider and the operator based on the agreed terms.

“TiVo Broadband aims to offer streaming technology solutions to operators, many of whom are exploring ways in which OTT video solutions can enhance their higher-level broadband services and subscriber experiences,” said Bill Routt, senior vice president, global sales at TiVo. “A connected device powered by a robust entertainment platform provides broadband providers with the means to offer customers a rich variety of streaming services and personalised content offerings. We feel strongly that the substantial growth of TiVo Broadband throughout the first half of 2024 showcases its power to provide operators with a way to stay innovative and offer the best TV for their audiences.”

“In an age where the traditional video tier costs continue to skyrocket, which results in higher and higher customer bills, we determined we had to adapt and review alternative video consumption opportunities. With the continued meteoric growth in OTT utilisation, it was obvious to our company that we needed our own alternative programming avenue; one we could attach to our broadband service specifically. TiVo+ fit that need,” said Geoff Shook, president of Buckeye Broadband. “We can now offer our customers additional video programming as a value add just for being a valued, HSD customer. This is something our wireline competitors can’t do.”