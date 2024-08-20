Channel 5, My5 relaunching as 5

As part of the relaunch as 5, the free streaming service will be given a new and improved user interface to enhance audience experience with the service. It will feature a significantly expanded content offer to complement Channel 5’s UK drama originals and unscripted programming. This will include premium content from across the wider Paramount family spanning reality, drama, factual, films and true crime shows from MTV Entertainment Studios, CBS, and Comedy Central, as well as the opportunity to sample some of the biggest hits from Paramount+. There will of course be a leading offer for kids and family from Milkshake! and Nickelodeon – as well as new box sets from additional content partners.

For the first time, the streaming service will include a new range of specially curated FAST channels. There will also be personalisation, and enhanced data-led advertising opportunities.

The new unified brand and enhanced streaming service will launch in Q1 2025. It follows successive years of growth across both Channel 5’s linear channels and My5. Over the first half of 2024, My5 grew its viewing by +40 per cent more than any of the other public service streaming services.

“We have seen record growth for My5 viewing over the last three years and, as more of our audience discover streaming, we think it’s the right time to have a much closer relationship between our linear and streaming services,” said Sarah Rose, President, Channel 5 and UK lead, Paramount. “The new exciting content and FAST channels that we’ll be offering on 5 from 2025 will build on the amazing array of homegrown Channel 5 hits we know our audience already love.”

“We know from the success that so many of our Channel 5 shows have had on Netflix that there’s a huge appetite for our content in the streaming world,” added Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK. “As we relaunch as 5, our streaming service will be a much bigger and broader offer than My5 with a significantly expanded range of content including new series and box sets in reality, drama, factual and kids from across the Paramount family.”

The relaunched 5 will complement Paramount’s other streaming services in the UK. FAST operator Pluto TV will continue as a standalone service in the UK. Paramount+, the UK’s fastest growing SVoD service, will continue to offer brand new originals, blockbuster movies and iconic shows for British viewers.