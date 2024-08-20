Grave of the Fireflies joining Netflix’s Ghibli collection

Studio Ghibli’s powerful animated film, Grave of the Fireflies, is set to stream exclusively on Netflix starting September 16th. It will be available in over 190 countries (excluding the US and Japan) as part of ongoing efforts to expand the platform’s extensive lineup of anime from Japan.

Netflix currently offers 22 Studio Ghibli films to its members worldwide. With the addition of Suzume, The First Slam Dunk and Grave of the Fireflies in 2024, more viewers will have the opportunity to discover celebrated anime.

Based on Akiyuki Nosaka’s Naoki Prize-winning short story, Grave of the Fireflies is set in Kobe near the end of World War II and depicts the tragic fate of war orphan siblings and the horrors of this period. The film was created by the legendary director Isao Takahata, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli.