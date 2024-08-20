Netflix up 150% in upfronts

In Netflix’s second year of Upfront negotiations – after entering the advertising business in 2023 – the streamer said it closed deals with all major holding companies as well as independent agencies, and reported a 150+ per cent increase in upfront ad sales commitments, which was “in-line with expectations”.

Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising at Netflix, claimed marketers in the consumer packaged goods, tech & entertainment, auto, quick-service restaurant and retail business all made commitments. She also said that the streaming service landed sponsors tied to some of its most popular IPs – including Squid Game, Wednesday, Outer Banks, Happy Gilmore 2, Ginny & Georgia, Love is Blind and the forthcoming Happy Gilmore movie sequel – as well as deals around anticipated live events including WWE Raw (from January 2025), and the Christmas Day NFL games. L’Oreal, Pure Leaf, Amazon Audible, Puig, Booking.com, Stella Artois and Hilton are among the advertising customers signed.

“Over the last few months, we’ve hit great milestones for our ads business including closing another successful Upfront market, building and implementing an expanded programmatic suite, enhancing our global measurement capabilities, and securing impactful global ad campaigns. We’ll continue to improve the Netflix ads plan to ensure our members are delighted by the experience while simultaneously creating solutions that deliver results for our marketers, putting brands at the centre of the best shows and films in the world, to a highly valuable and engaged audience,” Reinhard said.

Marketers can set up private marketplace programmatic deals directly with Netflix through The Trade Desk, Google’s Display & Video 360 or Xandr – the Microsoft unit that had been Netflix’s exclusive partner when it started selling ads.

The programmatic private marketplace buys are currently available in the US, Canada, Brazil and Mexico, and will be extended to more countries in the coming months.

Netflix said it has a measurement a relationship with Barb’s Advance Campaign Hub in the UK and, later this year, will offer campaign performance metrics from NielsenOne, Lucid, EDO, NCSolutions, Kantar and Affinity Solutions for all buy types.