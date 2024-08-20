Sky, CityFibre partnership

CityFibre, the UK’s independent full fibre platform, has announced a long-term partnership with Sky, one of the biggest broadband providers in the UK. The new agreement will see Sky offering its broadband to people on CityFibre’s nationwide full fibre network.

Sky’s Full Fibre Broadband is expected to be available on CityFibre’s full fibre network from 2025. Longer term, this will include over 1.3 million homes in hard-to-reach areas through CityFibre’s extensive participation in the Government’s Project Gigabit Programme.

CityFibre says it is committed to accelerating the upgrade of its entire network to 10Gbps XGS-PON, supporting the introduction of an expanded symmetrical multi-gigabit product portfolio for its ISP partners.

Amber Pine, Managing Director of Connectivity, commented: “Sky’s new partnership with CityFibre will mean we can provide fast, reliable and great value broadband to more homes across the UK. This will mean we are able to reach even more people with full fibre, which is essential for the modern home.”

Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre added: “This partnership with Sky is a huge vote of confidence in our business and has cemented CityFibre’s position as the UK’s third digital infrastructure platform. With demand for digital connectivity continuing to grow, CityFibre’s network can provide the quality and reliability that people need and the infrastructure competition the UK deserves.”