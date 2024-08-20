WBD to show the America’s Cup across Europe

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup have announced a broadcast partnership that will bring live sailing coverage from the world’s oldest sporting competition to viewers across Europe.

WBD will leverage its linear, streaming and digital platforms to bring the race to millions of viewers. This includes live streaming coverage of every America’s Cup race on discovery+ in the UK and Ireland as well as live race content on TNT Sports channels. A highlights programme will also be broadcast on race days across 50 markets in Europe on Eurosport, Max and discovery+ with live free-to-air coverage also being shown on Three for viewers in New Zealand as previously announced.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at WBD Sports Europe, said: “No other broadcaster can match Warner Bros. Discovery’s global distribution, scale and reach and by partnering with the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup to guarantee race coverage on our channels and platforms, we know we can help bring the sport to new audiences. Our new collaboration underlines our continued investment in sailing to develop a compelling content proposition that serves passionate fans while helping attract new viewers to the sport. With an exciting sailing offer now available alongside the most diverse sports and entertainment portfolio anywhere in one place, we are maximising the opportunities to expand the storytelling of the sport and its athletes.”

Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Events, added: “From now until October, we will be working with broadcasters in over 200 territories, the widest distribution ever for an America’s Cup. We are delighted with this partnership with Warner Bros Discovery that will bring the live coverage to viewers in the UK and Ireland and highlights across Europe for Eurosport, Max and discovery+. As our free-to-air broadcast partner in New Zealand, WBD will play a crucial role in helping us bring the stories of the 37th America’s Cup to viewers around the world.”

The two months of racing from the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup begins on August 22nd with the preliminary regatta from Barcelona with all six teams taking part. This precedes the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger selection series which will determine the team the defending champions, Emirates Team New Zealand, will then face off against on October 12th in a first to seven points contest in one of the most eagerly anticipated Cup Matches in years.

The full schedule of events on WBD: