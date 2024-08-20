Yospace to showcase the latest advances in SSAI for major live events

Yospace, the leader in dynamic ad insertion, will be showcasing the power of its technology to scale for major global events at this year’s IBC event in Amsterdam (RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, September 13th-16th).

Yospace will showcase insights from a big Summer of Sports, which demonstrate the sheer scale of addressable advertising in the streaming age. Its technology powered the delivery of nearly six billion advertisements across four continents during Euro 2024 – equating to 51,000 years’ worth of advertising content – and four billion during the 19 days of the Olympic Games. All ads were one-to-one addressable and benefitted from real-time, transparent measurement. These events point towards the type of scale that will become commonplace as the industry moves towards an all-streaming future.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Yospace delivers seamless live viewing experiences for the biggest names in broadcast and the biggest events, among them six Olympics, nine seasons of NFL, five FIFA World Cups, 800+ UEFA Champions League games and 35 Grand Slam tennis tournaments. It is also in the process of monetising its second US Presidential election campaign.

Yospace’s demonstrations at IBC will further highlight the direction of travel for ad-based streaming:

IAB Tech Lab certified measurement

Yospace’s dynamic ad insertion is turbocharged by its IAB Tech Lab-certified Open Measurement SDK, which delivers better advertising value by opening up more sources for buying ads. The SDK, which is built into Yospace’s core platform and easier than ever to deploy, provides real-time data on ad views and performance which can be surfaced in a live campaign dashboard.

Server-guided ad insertion (SGAI)

Through demonstrations of server-side ad insertion (SSAI) alongside server-guided ad insertion (SGAI), IBC delegates will see the consistency of high-quality viewer experiences delivered by both methods for live streaming, AVoD and FAST channels. Yospace will outline the added benefits of SGAI for compliant devices, such as faster load times for AVoD and longer DVR windows.

Live Orchestration for pop-up channels

With sports rights-holders increasingly relying on pop-up channels to broadcast one-off live events, such as Euro 2024 or the Olympics, there is a demand for perfect execution of viewer experience and advertising every time. Yospace’s Live Orchestration demonstration with Capella Systems provides real-time curation of ad opportunities, ensuring that rights-holders tap into all the benefits of Yospace’s technology even for temporary channels. Capella’s tooling is seamlessly integrated with Yospace’s core platform and users can also elect to run Live Orchestration through Akamai’s Cloud Computing services for added efficiency and reliability.

With 25 years experience of pioneering digital video for the telecom and broadcast industries, Yospace is well placed to lead ad insertion innovation towards an all-streaming future. Its impressive roster of partners includes industry giants like AT&T, DIRECTV, FOX, and Tubi in the USA; Channel 4, ITV, M6, RTL, Telenor, Telia and TV4 in Europe; Nine Network, Optus and Seven West Media in APAC.

To book a meeting with Yospace at IBC, follow this link: https://www.yospace.com/ibc