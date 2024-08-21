All US Open to stream on Max in Europe

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has revealed its full coverage offer for the year’s final Grand Slam with its new enhanced streaming service Max set to serve tennis fans across Europe every match live from the 2024 US Open for the first time.

Complementing this streaming offer, Eurosport will showcase the best matches on its TV channels in 45 markets across Europe, with exclusivity in 41 countries, in its 24th consecutive year of broadcasting the tournament. On top of this, free-to-access will be provided by WBD for selected matches in Denmark (6’eren), Norway (Rex), Sweden (Kanal 9) and Finland (TV5). TVN will also show the women’s final on its free-to-air channel in Poland should five-time Grand Slam champion and national hero Iga Świątek make it through to the final round in her bid to reclaim the title she won in 2022.

Fronting Eurosport’s international coverage from on-site at Flushing Meadows, New York will be seven-time Grand Slam champions John McEnroe and Mats Wilander alongside fan-favourite and former Grand Slam doubles finalist Barbara Schett. They will provide their insights and analysis for Eurosport’s pan-European feed while viewers in France can benefit from a localised studio show featuring seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin and five-time Grand Slam doubles champion Nicolas Mahut who joins Eurosport’s expert team for the first time.

Scott Young, GSVP Content, Production and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “This season has been a record-breaking year for our tennis coverage with some of our biggest ever sports broadcasts observed at the world’s greatest tennis tournaments from Melbourne to Paris. Our sports storytelling heritage coupled with our long-term commitment to covering every aspect of this gripping sport has seen us develop the number one tennis destination for fans across all platforms, serving them with more action, more content and more stories than any other broadcaster, however they choose to watch. We have already seen the impact our enhanced streaming service Max has had in engaging more sports fans for even longer following its initial launch in Europe this summer. We can’t wait to cap a tremendous Grand Slam season by bringing the innovative features found on Max to the US Open, which rightly sits as one of the most premium properties on the product alongside the world’s greatest collection of entertainment content.”

Eurosport’s coverage on Max will include live feeds from the 16 show courts plus a press conference and players’ gym feed – offering behind-the-scenes access into the locker room.

Building on live streaming and television coverage, Eurosport’s digital channels will offer a 360-degree ecosystem, dedicated to covering every story from Flushing Meadows. On Eurosport.com, free highlights clips with commentary in eight languages will focus on the top 15 men’s and women’s players and local heroes; behind-the-scenes content, news and localised editorial will aim to keep tennis fans engaged for even longer; and additional long-form content will be available on Eurosport YouTube.

The main singles draw begins on August 26th.

For its exclusive coverage of the Australian Open, Eurosport reached more than 50 million people across all platforms and followed by delivering its biggest ever Roland-Garros audience in its 35-year history.