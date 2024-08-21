DAZN handball FAST channel on Pluto TV in DACH

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, and Pluto TV, Paramount’s FAST TV service, have announcd the extension and expansion of their partnership to bring sports content to Pluto TV. As part of the new agreement, fans will be able to enjoy another new and free DAZN Free TV channel – a dedicated handball channel – exclusively on Pluto TV in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

DAZN Handball x Pluto TV is available from today [August 21st], showing the best games and biggest stars from Germany and Europe, including matches from the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League with German participation – in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Prominently featuring the Men’s EHF Champions League with the German teams Füchse Berlin & SC Magdeburg, the new DAZN Handball x Pluto TV channel will be airing one live match from each round of EHF Handball as a free TV Exclusive starting from mid-September. Included are also the final matches of both the men’s and women’s European competitions and teams such as THW Kiel, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Paris Saint Germain and Champions League winners FC Barcelona.

DAZN Handball x Pluto TV will also air live matches from the Women’s champions League and European League for Women and Men, including the semi-final and final in all three tournaments, as well as highlights and re-lives of German matches from the extensive EHF catalogue.

DAZN and Pluto TV are also continuing the successful broadcast of the DAZN darts channel on Pluto TV, including numerous free TV exclusive live events such as the PDC World Cup of Darts and the World Matchplay. DAZN Darts x Pluto TV will continue to offer PDC tournaments and bring the best players in the world, including world number one Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, directly to the fans.

The DAZN Heldinnen x Pluto TV channel, meanwhile, will continue to offer live broadcasts and highlights of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Women’s Bundesliga and other major competitions to further promote the visibility and recognition of women’s sport.

Alice Mascia, CEO DACH and Group CMO at DAZN, commented: “Our partnership with Pluto TV is a key part of our strategy to provide sports fans with a wide range of high-quality live sports content. With the launch of the new handball channel and the continuation of our popular darts and women’s sports channels, we are offering our viewers even more top-class sport and exclusive content. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to providing fans with an unrivalled sports experience across multiple platforms.“

Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Pluto TV, added: “In our mission of entertaining the planet, we are excited to continue our successful collaboration with DAZN to bring exclusive, high-quality sports content to our platform – and best of all, for free. With the launch of a channel entirely dedicated to Handball, not only we are offering exclusive content to Handball fans for free, but we are also introducing this sport to new audience on our platform, tapping into different interests. We can’t wait for the channel to be made available to everyone.”

Through the expanded deal, DAZN will be selling the inventory of the DAZN channels on Pluto TV.