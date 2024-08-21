Forecast: 20% broadband users to hit 1TB per month in 2024

An anticipated spike in Power Users of 1TB or more of broadband data and a disconnect in the traditional relationship between provisioned speeds and data consumption are creating new challenges for operators, according to the latest edition of the OpenVault Broadband Insights (OVBI) report from OpenVault, a source of solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry.

According to the report, the percentage of Power Users – including Super Power Users of 2TB or more and Extreme Power Users of 5TB or more – surged to 18.2 per cent of all subscribers in Q2 2024 and will exceed 20per cent of all subscribers by the end of this year. The Q2 2024 edition of the report also highlights the increasing inability of broadband providers to predict usage patterns based simply on provisioned speeds.

Using data from operators serving millions of subscribers, the report graphs the wide variations that have emerged between speeds and consumption: For example, the network with the highest monthly downstream usage (730 GB) had the third slowest average provisioned downstream speed (247.1 Mbps), while the network with the lowest downstream traffic (393 GB) had the second fastest average downstream speed (559 Mbps). A second example shows how an operator with slower average provisioned speeds and higher average usage had half the congestion of a faster, less-trafficked counterpart. The findings illustrate the impact of network health on Quality of Experience (QoE), subscriber satisfaction, and retention.

“Given the new disconnect between speeds and consumption, operators are increasing their focus on network health,” the report notes. “Recognising that faster speeds alone may not improve the QoE needle, they are now taking steps to ensure subscribers receive the speed and reliability for which they are paying.”

Other key findings in the report include: