Paramount+, the streaming service from Paramount Global, and Canal+ Group have announced the expansion of their partnership in France. This strategic collaboration aims to expand the distribution of Paramount+ and its content in France.

Through the extended deal, Canal+ subscribers can access Paramount at no additional cost, whatever subscription plan they have, starting immediately. As part of the extended agreement, all Paramount+ content is now accessible directly on myCanal and Canal+ universe on its decoders and all partners’ set top boxes.

In addition, the extension of this partnership allows the Canal+ Group to continue the distribution of all of Paramount’s pay-TV channels – MTV, Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon Junior, Nickelodeon Teen, Paramount Channel, Game One, J-One and Comedy Central – and to continue to exclusively acquire content for its channels and services, including Paramount Pictures films premiering for Canal+ six months after their theatrical release in France and at least two Showtime series per year for Canal+.

The partnership gives Canal+ subscribers access to scripted series such as Landman, Tulsa King, Lioness, Star Trek, and acquisitions like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Paramount+ also offers movies like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as well as French and international originals like Zorro, Anywhere, and popular kids content including Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants, among others.

“We are delighted to reinforce and expand our already robust relationship with Canal+, one of our key international partners,” commented Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Paramount+. “This new partnership broadens the reach of Paramount+ to all Canal+ direct-to-consumer subscribers, enabling us to more than double our market penetration via Canal+ Group’s platforms, solidifying our position as the fourth largest service in France, reaching more than 15 per cent of homes in France. This renewed agreement also expands our collaborations across various business areas, including linear distribution and licensing, while we prepare for future streaming growth with the launch of the Paramount+ advertising tier in France.”

Pascale Chabert, Director of Content Acquisitions, Main Partners of the Canal+ Group, added: “We have just reached a new milestone in the historic partnership of more than 30 years between Paramount and Canal+. The Canal+ Group is very pleased to offer access to Paramount+ content to all of its subscribers in France. Paramount is the most emblematic studio in Hollywood and Paramount+ is one of the main platforms in the market. This expanded partnership constitutes another step in the Canal+ Group’s desire to aggregate the best content and applications in the market.”