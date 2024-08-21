Report: OLED demand booms

High–quality OLED screens have enjoyed a 50 per cent year–on–year growth as they increasingly get installed in TVs, monitors, smartphones and tablets.

Q2 2024 saw strong demand according to a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) which said that TV panel production at Samsung Display “continues to lead with double–digit share for all OLED applications with its unit share rising for the first time in seven quarters.”

OLED panel shipments increased 13 per cent Q/Q and 50 per cent Y/Y in Q2 2024 after declining 20 per cent Q/Q and increasing 50 per cent Y/Y in Q1 2024. In Q2 2024, by select OLED applications, OLED tablet panel shipments increased 142 per cent Q/Q and 356 per cent Y/Y, OLED smartphones increased 6 per cent Q/Q and 49 per cent Y/Y and OLED TVs increased 43 per cent Q/Q and 30 per cent Y/Y.

“The H1 2024 double–digit Y/Y growth for OLED panel shipments is welcome news that demand is strong for OLED applications. We expect healthy Y/Y growth to continue, fuelled by increased demand in the commercial and consumer PC sector and AI innovations for several categories,” commented David Naranjo, Senior Director at DSCC.