Ronaldo launches YouTube channel

Portugese footballing icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, has launched his own YouTube channel that he says will enable him to “engage further with his global fanbase”.

Ronaldo is already the most-followed person on social media platforms, and among the world’s best paid athletes.

On his YouTube channel, called UR, Ronaldo will share football content as well as videos about “family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education and business” – as well as interviewing “surprising” guests.

“I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real,” said Ronaldo. “I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people.”

Ronaldo has previously played for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Sporting CP, and currently is with Saudi football club Al Nassr.