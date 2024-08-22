Anti-piracy campaign for Ireland

Copyright protection body FACT and Crimestoppers have teamed up to launch a new campaign across Ireland, encouraging the public to share information about illegal streaming activities in their communities.

Running over six weeks on Facebook and Instagram, the campaign aims to gather intelligence on individuals or groups involved in advertising or selling illegal streaming subscriptions, modified firesticks or so called ‘dodgy boxes’.

Digital piracy is a serious crime, often run by organised criminal groups. Information provided anonymously to Crimestoppers will be thoroughly investigated by FACT and could lead to further actions, including prosecution.

Those involved in providing illegal streaming services or ‘dodgy box’ operations face severe consequences. In August 2024, Ciaran Donovan from Kildare was sentenced to 16 months in prison for running King Kong Media, an operation that provided illegal access codes for pay-per-view subscription TV channels like Sky Sports. Additionally, on August 13th, two brothers, Amir Butt and Ammar Hussain, received a combined total of 11 years in prison for operating an illegal streaming service.

The initiative is part of an ongoing commitment to combat illegal streaming (which includes movies, television, and live sporting events) in Ireland and protect consumers from the risks associated with illegal streaming, such as malware, identity theft, and financial loss.

Kieron Sharp, FACT CEO, said: “This campaign is an important step in our ongoing efforts to combat illegal streaming in Ireland. By working with Crimestoppers, we aim to empower communities to act against digital piracy and protect themselves from the associated risks.

“Digital piracy is not a victimless crime. It often funds organised criminal groups and poses significant risks to consumers. We urge everyone to come forward with information, knowing that their anonymity is guaranteed.”

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: “Using or providing illegal streams is dangerous for the consumer in terms of exposing them to scammers, and for those profiteering, they can pay a heavy price of time behind bars.”

“Piracy (illicit streaming) is a crime. The dangers to the family home are real for those who take the risk of using these criminal services. We should all pay our way fairly. Speak up if you know about the criminals involved. You’ll be helping to protect people from putting themselves in danger.”