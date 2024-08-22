Beyblade returns with new series on BBC

Hasbro has announced that its all-new Beyblade X has been a huge hit this summer, trending on TikTok and landing in toy shops as the new anime premieres on the BBC. The fourth iteration of the celebrated series introduces new characters to UK audiences, 25 years after the franchise’s first launch.

The new storyline features a fresh lineup of characters and is written by Hikaru Muno and Homura Kawamoto, the creators of critically acclaimed Kakegurui, and designed by Posuka Demizu, the artist behind the best-selling manga series The Promised Neverland.

The new generation of the toy is making cultural waves, with searches up for Beyblade by over 41 per cent in the past month and over 45 per cent for ‘Beyblade X’ in the UK alone. Fans are also enjoying social content to coincide with the launch, including the Macfarlane Bro’s TikTok – which has seen over 2.7million views and 80,000K engagements.

Beyblade X is a mix of the first three generations while also introducing the X-Celerator Rail gear innovation, allowing Tops to speed into high gear for explosive battles. The new Tops are identical in, feel, and performance across Hasbro and TakaraTomy, along with additional Hasbro Tops that meet the same standard. Beybladers can also up their game by competing in online battles via the Beyblade X app.

Beyblade X season 1 is airing on CBBC now and also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.