Bitmovin Player chosen by Mercado Libre

Bitmovin, a provider of video streaming software solutions, has announced that Mercado Libre, the Latin American e-commerce and technology company, has selected the Bitmovin Player to launch its video streaming service, Mercado Play.

Mercado Libre hosts the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. It operates across 18 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru, and has 100 million+ unique active users. Mercado Play is its most recent offering, a free, ad-supported streaming platform that offers on-demand and live content, where users can also get access to the Disney+ catalogue.

Pablo García, VP Loyalty & Entertainment at Mercado Libre, commented: “Working with Bitmovin has been seamless. They are more than just a player; they are our technology partner. Bitmovin’s advanced technology and flexible SDKs allowed us to seamlessly integrate a superior video player within our existing app, significantly enhancing our users’ viewing experience. Its expertise and innovative solutions have enabled us to deliver high-quality playback and sophisticated ad workflows across all platforms and devices. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing our users with the best possible digital experiences”.

Stefan Lederer, CEO at Bitmovin added: “As one of the leaders of eCommerce and Tech solutions in LatAm, Mercado Libre is a big player. It demonstrates the company’s strength and dedication to providing its users with world-class experiences that it outsourced technology that doesn’t naturally sit in their wheelhouse. We share values and now we share an offering that will lead the way in LATAM streaming. This partnership underscores Bitmovin’s commitment to empowering our clients with innovative technology that meets its unique business and end user needs.”