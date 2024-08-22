BT, Edgio announce MAUD enabled CDN

BT Group has announced it will collaborate with Edgio, as their first partner, to integrate their CDN into its MAUD technology solution. In the coming months, they plan to trial delivery of EE TV content on some STBs in the live network.

Unveiling MAUD in December 2023, this collaboration takes the technology from proof of concept to real-world application with the first live CDN deployment, paving the way for other CDNs to follow.

With the continued demand for live content and the rise of on-demand services, MAUD is a key solution for ISPs to manage ever increasing traffic loads. Using ‘multicast’ to combine single streams into a shared stream, directing it to those that want to watch the action, MAUD efficiently delivers live streaming over the internet. This technology enhances viewer experiences by providing a more reliable, quality-focused, and sustainable delivery of live streaming.

Enhanced content delivery efficiency from MAUD is expected to yield cost savings for CDN operators as they can achieve seamless scalability without needing to expand hardware caches. For large scale sporting events such as the World Cup or the Euros, this can be especially valuable as it enables CDN operators instant and guaranteed scale to meet demand from millions of concurrent viewers.

MAUD enabled CDNs also offer an environmentally sustainable solution for content providers. Using up to 50 per cent less bandwidth during peak events, MAUD technology reduces energy consumption through the use of fewer caches. For content providers, integration with the MAUD-enabled CDN requires no changes to their end player apps.

Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer at BT Group, commented: “BT Group’s goal is to develop an efficient live streaming solution that addresses the needs of players within the content delivery path. Partnering with Edgio, we’re pioneering an effective content delivery system that seamlessly integrates with CDNs, making it accessible for external content providers”.

Emma Whitmore, Group Vice President EMEA at Edgio, added: “Having worked with BT Group since the inception of MAUD we’re delighted to be the first CDN to serve content through it. By reducing congestion in the core of telco networks, clients will benefit from a more consistent, high-quality experience. Combined with the seamless integration of our content providers, clients can easily adopt this technology in markets where there is a mix of solutions across the network.”