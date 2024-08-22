Advanced Television

Disney+ ad-tier expanding in Europe

August 22, 2024

Following the launch of its ad-supported plan in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK in 2023, Disney+ will expand its offerings to Finland, the Netherlands and Portugal this October.

Deborah Armstrong, SVP & GM Media Networks and Advertising EMEA, commented: “The strong momentum of our ad-supported plan, following its launch last year, underscores the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility, and value. As we expand into additional markets, Disney+ continues to offer advertisers a prime opportunity to engage with our premium-streaming platform, featuring our beloved brands and an exceptional line-up of movies and TV series. We have enhanced our capabilities and are experiencing positive responses to date, including establishing a diverse range of partnerships with L’Oréal Paris, which is sponsoring [Season 5] of The Kardashians; Uber One, which is collaborating with FX on The Bear in the UK; and Chloé fragrances, which is supporting the French original Becoming Karl Lagerfeld across five countries.”

Titles coming soon to Disney+ include ABC’s Doctor Odyssey from Ryan Murphy, A second season of FX’s The Old Man, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Lucasfilm’s next Star Wars series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Starting October 17th, consumers in the aforementioned countries can choose from the following features in the ‘Standard with Ads’ plan, alongside the ‘Standard’ and ‘Premium’ plans.

Standard with Ads

Standard

Premium

Watch new Originals, latest blockbuster movies and series

Ads

Ad-supported streaming

Ad-free movies and series

Ad-free movies and series

Subscriptions

Monthly: €5.99

Monthly: €9.99

Annually: €99.90

Monthly: €13.99

Annually: €139.90

Video Quality

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 4k UHD & HDR video

Concurrent Streams

2   concurrent streams

2 concurrent streams

4 concurrent streams

Downloads

X

Downloads on up to 10 devices

Downloads on up to 10 devices

Audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

 

