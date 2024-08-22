Disney+ ad-tier expanding in Europe
August 22, 2024
Following the launch of its ad-supported plan in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK in 2023, Disney+ will expand its offerings to Finland, the Netherlands and Portugal this October.
Deborah Armstrong, SVP & GM Media Networks and Advertising EMEA, commented: “The strong momentum of our ad-supported plan, following its launch last year, underscores the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility, and value. As we expand into additional markets, Disney+ continues to offer advertisers a prime opportunity to engage with our premium-streaming platform, featuring our beloved brands and an exceptional line-up of movies and TV series. We have enhanced our capabilities and are experiencing positive responses to date, including establishing a diverse range of partnerships with L’Oréal Paris, which is sponsoring [Season 5] of The Kardashians; Uber One, which is collaborating with FX on The Bear in the UK; and Chloé fragrances, which is supporting the French original Becoming Karl Lagerfeld across five countries.”
Titles coming soon to Disney+ include ABC’s Doctor Odyssey from Ryan Murphy, A second season of FX’s The Old Man, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Lucasfilm’s next Star Wars series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
Starting October 17th, consumers in the aforementioned countries can choose from the following features in the ‘Standard with Ads’ plan, alongside the ‘Standard’ and ‘Premium’ plans.
|
|
Standard with Ads
|
Standard
|
Premium
|
Watch new Originals, latest blockbuster movies and series
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Ads
|
Ad-supported streaming
|
Ad-free movies and series
|
Ad-free movies and series
|
Subscriptions
|
Monthly: €5.99
|
Monthly: €9.99
Annually: €99.90
|
Monthly: €13.99
Annually: €139.90
|
Video Quality
|
Up to 1080p Full HD video
|
Up to 1080p Full HD video
|
Up to 4k UHD & HDR video
|
Concurrent Streams
|
2 concurrent streams
|
2 concurrent streams
|
4 concurrent streams
|
Downloads
|
X
|
Downloads on up to 10 devices
|
Downloads on up to 10 devices
|
Audio
|
Up to 5.1 audio
|
Up to 5.1 audio
|
Up to Dolby Atmos audio