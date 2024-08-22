Eutelsat, Cable Color renew broadcast deal

Eutelsat Group and Honduras’s Cable Color have signed a new multi-year agreement renewing capacity for video broadcast services over Central America on the Eutelsat 117 West A satellite. Cable Color is a long-standing customer of Eutelsat.

The 117° West location is the premium TV neighbourhood for Latin America, offering pan-regional distribution of various major networks and content providers. Some 300 TV channels, 50 in HD, are currently broadcast to around 110 million TV homes, and a strong cable head-end penetration includes over 1,900 cable head-ends in Latin America and the Caribbean. 117° West is also a growing free-to-air TV neighbourhood with 100 TV channels broadcasting in the clear, including channels from key regional public and private broadcasters.

José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Group Senior Regional VP, Media Sales Americas, commented: “It has been a privilege to partner with Cable Color as they remain one of our most valued customers. We are honoured to host their services on our premium E117WA satellite, which plays a vital role in delivering video content across Latin America.”

Stefano Racciatti, Director General of Cable Color, added: “We are delighted to be able to rely on our long-standing partner, Eutelsat, to provide high quality, dependable service continuity for our customers throughout of footprint.”