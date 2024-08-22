Forecast: Global ad spend to top $1tn in 2024

A study from WARC, specialists in marketing effectiveness, has found that global advertising spend is on course to grow 10.5 per cent in 2024 to a total of $1.07 trillion (€0.96tn) – the best performance in six years if the post-Covid recovery of 2021 (+27.9 per cent year-on-year) is disregarded.

Ad spend growth is also anticipated next year (+7.2 per cent) and in 2026 (+7 per cent ), culminating in a global ad market worth $1.23 trillion. Global ad investment has more than doubled over the last decade, and has grown 2.8x faster than global economic output since 2014. Just three companies – Meta, Amazon and Alphabet – account for more than 70 per cent of this incremental spend. This trifecta is expected to attract 43.6 per cent of all advertising spend this year, rising to a share over 46 per cent by 2026.

WARC’s latest global projections are based on data aggregated from 100 markets. New for this edition, WARC is now leveraging an advanced neural network machine learning model which projects advertising investment patterns based on over two million data points spanning macroeconomic data, media owner revenue, marketing expenses from the world’s largest advertisers, media consumption trends and media cost inflation.

The new projections show that ‘pureplay’ (i.e. online only) internet companies are set to record a 14 per cent rise in advertising revenue this year, reaching a total of $735.7 billion. In total, almost nine in every ten (88.5 per cent) incremental dollars spent on advertising this year will go to online-only businesses, with half (52.9 per cent) being paid to Alphabet, Amazon and Meta. Taken together, pureplay platforms are set to account for over 70 per cent of all advertising spend worldwide next year.

Retail media (+21.3 per cent), social media (+14.2 per cent) and search (+12.1 per cent) are set to lead digital growth in 2024, with these three sectors alone accounting for over 85 per cent of online spend and almost three in every five (58.7 per cent) incremental dollars spent on advertising worldwide this year. All are benefiting from the increased adoption of AI-driven ad services and growing appreciation of first-party data.

James McDonald, Director of Data, Intelligence and Forecasting, WARC, and author of the research says: “The global ad market has doubled in size over the last decade, with advertising investment growing almost three times faster than economic output since 2014. Three companies – Alphabet, Amazon and Meta – have been the largest beneficiaries from this period of expansion, attracting seven in ten incremental ad dollars over the last ten years. With retail media expected to lead ad spend growth over the coming years, and with new, diverse players emerging in ad selling – from Uber to Chase – we are once again seeing the value of first party data in targeting the right person with the right message at the right time. Such data, combined with new AI enhancements, will constitute the fabric of the advertising industry for the next decade and beyond.”