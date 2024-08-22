IBC2024 to showcase real-world AI applications

IBC2024 has unveiled a host of new show features and speaking sessions to showcase real-world artificial intelligence (AI) advances across the IBC Conference, the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme and the show itself, including the new AI Tech Zone, powered by EBU. AI innovators and media and entertainment (M&E) companies will be able to learn, network, collaborate and unlock business opportunities driven by new AI use cases throughout the event, which takes place in the RAI Amsterdam from September 13th-16th.

“The media industry is ready to look beyond the AI hype and focus on real-world applications that deliver tangible benefits for businesses and consumers,” said IBC CEO Mike Crimp.”IBC2024 will showcase an array of hands-on demos and use-case-driven discussions — reflecting M&E’s demand for a grounded conversation on how AI is impacting our sector today and in the long term.”

“AI spend in media is set to reach $13 billion by 2028. It is influencing every element of the content value chain but businesses need more clarity around where and how it can be harnessed most effectively,” commented Maria Rua Aguete, Omdia’s Senior Research Director, Media and Entertainment. “Spotlighting high-impact use cases and collaborating to overcome adoption challenges will be key to unlocking AI’s transformative potential for the media industry.”

The new AI Tech Zone, brings together emerging AI providers, established producers, content creators and innovators looking past the tried and true to re-imagine media creation and operations from the ground up.

EBU head of media fundamentals and production, Hans Hoffman, said: “The AI Tech Zone is a must-attend for show attendees. We are now moving on from ‘future potential’ discussions to seeing how practical AI applications in the workflow can enable public service operators, broadcasters and other media organisations to generate real value. Visitors to the AI Tech Zone will witness firsthand how AI is shaping a smarter, more efficient media world.”

An array of sessions on the AI Tech Zone Stage will spotlight AI advances across areas including content authenticity, intelligent media storage, accessibility, mixed reality and creativity in production while sharing critical insight into regulation and policy developments. AI thought-leaders taking to the stage include zone sponsors and representatives from AI Caramba!, BBC Studios, Eluvio, EPFL, Fraunhofer, IBM Aspera, Ina, KBS, Liverpool Football Club, PacGenesis, RTVE, Univeristy of Seoul, VIDEO.TAXI, and YLE News Lab.

Alongside sponsors, AI Tech Zone exhibitors will showcase pioneering AI technologies ranging from automated video editing and music-audio separation to advanced data analytics and business optimization to content provenance tracking and fast and secure cloud storage.

AI-focused sessions and thought-leaders will feature across all show floor theatres and at the IBC Conference, where AI will be one of the primary themes explored — with keynotes from industry visionaries charting the evolution of AI in media and presenting new strategies to harness AI for creative workflows. The conference will also spotlight a number of AI in Action case studies, unveiling how generative AI and new data frameworks are already transforming live sports fan experiences and enhancing business operations for major broadcasters including ITV, Olympic Channel, and Sky.

Meanwhile, a number of companies across other exhibition halls will showcase new AI product launches and technologies for the first time at IBC2024.

Another IBC-first is the introduction of the AI Media Production Lab within the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme, exploring a series of specific AI concepts to improve creativity in storytelling, deepen non-biased audience feedback and engagement, and power real-time predictive analytics to personalise live sports viewing. Each project strand will be showcased with proof-of-concept demonstrations in Hall 3 at the Accelerator Zone and on the Innovation Stage.

