Millwall Romans partners with The Romans for 2024/25 campaign

Millwall Romans, the club’s dedicated LGBTQI+ team, has announced a new partnership with global creative PR agency, The Romans.

Formed in 2006, Millwall Romans play in the London Unity League where they have been crowned champions for the past two seasons. The partnership will build on Millwall Romans’ mission of uniting LGBTQI+ footballers and their allies, as well as showcasing The Romans’ commitment to diversity in both PR and sport.

The Romans’ logo will feature on the front of Millwall Romans’ home and away shirts for the 2024/25 campaign. The kits will be sported by Millwall Romans’ First Team, as well as the Pride team that plies their trade in Division Two of the Unity League. The shirts will be worn across all league matches and two National Cup tournaments. Millwall Romans and The Romans, as part of this partnership, have also committed to further activations around Pride events and initiatives including staff and community-led activity, as well as supporting the club and its players with comms support on a pro bono basis.

Millwall Romans manager, Paul Loding, commented: “This partnership with The Romans marks a significant milestone for us. Their support is a boost as we continue our mission of breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity within football. We look forward to working together on various initiatives, including London Pride, to make a meaningful impact in the community. The Romans’ involvement with The Millwall Romans goes beyond just sponsorship. It represents a shared vision of creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone in football. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire others to embrace diversity and inclusivity, both on and off the field.”

Joe Mackay-Sinclair, CEO, The Romans, said: “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at The Millwall Romans, a team that not only excels on the pitch but is a flagbearer for diversity and inclusion in sport. “The team champions the same values that our agency holds dear and by supporting them, we aim to put our money where our mouth is when it comes to encouraging understanding and support for the LGBT community.”

Luke Wilson, CCO Millwall Football Club, added: “The Romans and Pride teams are incredibly important to both the Club and Community Trust in ensuring we are both reflecting, and supporting, the diverse nature of the community around us. While they’ve been part of the wider Millwall family for a few years now this is the first time we’ve secured a Commercial Partner exclusively for both the Romans and Pride teams, so it’s a hugely exciting moment for us all. We’re looking forward to working together over the coming months to further promote the fantastic work they do for diversity and inclusivity.”