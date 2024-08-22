Poland: SkyShowtime partners with Play

Polish telco Play is now offering the full SkyShowtime service to its customers in Poland, providing a range of entertainment in one place. Play customers will have the opportunity to subscribe to SkyShowtime’s Standard Plus plan (without ads). Additionally, Play will provide customers with access to two new linear channels – SkyShowtime 1 and SkyShowtime 2.

SkyShowtime CEO, Monty Sarhan, commented: “We are proud to announce that Play customers will now be able to subscribe to SkyShowtime with various package options to choose from. Through this new partnership – our first in Poland – we are proud to extend our reach within Central & Eastern Europe to offer more choice and value in the market.”

Mikkel Noesgaard, CMO of Play, added: “At Play we are constantly developing our home services offer to make it the best proposition in the Polish market. We believe in freedom of choice and want to give customers a wide range of TV and VoD programming, so they can always find something to watch that fits their needs and mood. The partnership with SkyShowtime is an important step on this path and we are proud to be the first operator in Poland offering access to the SkyShowtime platform as well as two new premium TV channels. SkyShowtime will be also significant enrichment for our New Generation TV, a unique concept which allows customer to change SVoD platforms and TV packages they use as a part of their monthly subscription.”

SkyShowtime features blockbuster movies, new and exclusive series, and local original programming including:A Gentleman in Moscow, Apples Never Fall, Bargain, Bob Marley: One Love, Frasier, Halo (S1-2), Knuckles, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown (S1-3), Migration, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Oppenheimer, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Star Trek: Discovery (S1-5), The Family Stallone (S1-2), The Holdovers, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Trolls Band Together, Tulsa King and Warszawianka. Audiences can also look forward to the forthcoming commissioned Polish SkyShowtime Originals Langer and Śleboda. SkyShowtime is also the exclusive home of all five seasons of hit series Yellowstone and its spinoffs 1883and1923.

