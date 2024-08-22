Report: CTV overtakes AI in marketing trends

Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released the findings from its 2024 H2 Market Report. This sixth edition of Mediaocean’s bi-annual report series presents the largest pool of respondents to date, with responses from over 1,200 marketing professionals. The insights reflect key consumer and technology trends shaping the advertising landscape for the remainder of the year.

The report highlights the rise of Connected TV (CTV) as the top consumer trend, effectively overtaking AI, which now holds the second spot. As viewers turn toward more affordable ad-supported options for streaming, even greater opportunities are emerging for advertisers.

Additionally, the research indicates a significant shift towards performance-driven paid media, indicating the industry’s intensified focus on accountability and return on investment amidst evolving macroeconomic conditions.

“Performance-driven paid media has emerged as the dominant focus for advertisers, reflecting industry-wide scrutiny on channels that deliver measurable business outcomes,” said Aaron Goldman, Chief Marketing Officer at Mediaocean. “To thrive in the final months of this year, advertisers must prioritize creative ad tech solutions that use AI and automation to meet consumers in the moment with relevant messaging and orchestrate consistent omnichannel experiences.”

Findings from the 2024 H2 Market Report include: